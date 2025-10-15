One dead, three injured in Brasso shooting

The wooden structure where four people were shot in Brasso on October 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Four people, including two teenagers, were shot in a house in Brasso, in Central Trinidad, before dawn on October 15, leaving at least one confirmed dead.

Dead is construction worker Ricky Joseph, 20.

Initially reported dead was secondary school student Darias Shadrack, 16, but police later said he may still be clinging to life at hospital.

The police said Joseph's brother Colley Joseph, 23, and a friend Jerell Ganesh, 15, were also nursing gunshot wounds at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The shooting happened around 2 am in a wooden structure at Caparo Valley Basso Road where the four were staying.

Villagers said they heard gunshots and after later checking, they found Ricky's body in the house with multiple bullet wounds.

The three others were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre and later transferred to the hospital. However, Shadrack was initially reportedly pronounced dead on arrival.

Police from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.