Kyle Hilaric’s journey through education: From homeless to hopeful

At his graduation ceremony on October 11, Kyle Hilaric delivered the valedictory address and was recognised as the Most Outstanding Student for Welding at NESC’s Ste Madeleine Campus. He also received the award for the Most Distinguished Student, Class of 2025. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

At 37 years old, Kyle Hilaric says he is rewriting his story. Once faced with the harsh reality of homelessness, he now lives at Court Shamrock shelter on Rushworth Street Extension, San Fernando, where he has found stability, encouragement and – most importantly – hope. For Hilaric, education has been the lifeline pulling him toward a brighter future.

“I’ve been living at Court Shamrock for the past four years. My experience there has been very positive – the shelter provided me with stability and all the amenities I needed, which gave me the opportunity to focus on moving forward and working toward my goals.”

Hilaric’s early life was marked by struggle. Raised by his grandmother at Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan, he grew up without his parents’ presence. “Life was challenging because I didn’t have my parents around. Those early experiences taught me to be independent and resourceful from a young age and they shaped the determination I have today to pursue my goals despite obstacles,” he related.

School was not easy either. Without encouragement at home, he eventually dropped out before finishing junior secondary and fell into habits he describes as destructive. “I started smoking marijuana which contributed to me making a lot of wrong choices in life,” he admitted.

Family conflicts eventually pushed him to relocate, accepting a friend’s offer to sleep on a couch. For a time, he managed to secure an apartment, but after losing his job and being unable to keep up with rent, he found himself with nowhere to turn. For the next three years, he spent his nights sleeping in someone else’s car after the owner felt sorry for him. “It was an extremely difficult period in my life and I thought to myself I couldn’t go on living like this. That taught me resilience, independence and the value of perseverance,” he said.

Turning point

Hilaric’s turning point came when he first found refuge at the Piparo Empowerment Centre. When the facility eventually closed its doors – where he was the last resident remaining – he later transitioned to Court Shamrock. There, he received not only a roof over his head but also guidance, motivation and community.

“What made the biggest difference for me was the encouragement and support I received from the staff at Court Shamrock. They not only provided the essentials, but also offered guidance and motivation. Knowing I wasn’t alone helped me develop resilience and a stronger sense of direction.”

He noted that one of the greatest challenges of shelter life is the lack of privacy and independence compared to having your own home and added that adapting to shared spaces and differing routines could also be difficult at times. Still, he views these experiences as valuable lessons saying, “It taught me patience, adaptability and the ability to work well with others in a community setting.”

Determined not to let his past define him, Hilaric decided that education would be his way forward. “What motivated me was the desire to create a better future for myself. Even though I was facing challenges, I knew that furthering my education would open doors, give me stability and help me reach my goals,” he said.

At the age of 35, the resolute man then enrolled at The National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) Technical Institute, where he pursued a one-year craftsman programme in welding. “I must admit, I felt a bit self-conscious because all the students seemed so much younger than me” he admitted. “I nearly abandoned my academic pursuits, convinced that my age precluded me from pursuing higher education.” Still, he pushed through and worked hard. His commitment eventually paid off when he was awarded Most Outstanding Welding Student of the programme. That recognition gave him the opportunity to further his studies by pursuing a diploma in welding.

“Another highlight of my journey was being the only welding student selected to attend the 2025 Energy Conference” Hilaric related. “That experience exposed me to industry professionals, broadened my perspective and truly changed my life.”

Hilaric’s dedication and resilience recently culminated in a moment of triumph. At his graduation ceremony on October 11, he delivered the valedictory address and was recognised as the Most Outstanding Student for Welding at NESC’s Ste Madeleine Campus. He also received the Wayne Bertrand Memorial Award for the Most Distinguished Student, Class of 2025 – the institute’s highest honour.

A new journey begins

Now, his journey has taken him further. Hilaric has been accepted into the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago’s (COSTAATT) business management programme and started classes on September 13.

Asked how he felt upon being accepted into the programme, Hilaric shared, “The feeling was truly overwhelming and exciting (even though I first have to complete the Compass course). It’s encouraging to know that my hard work is being recognised and it motivates me to successfully complete the Compass course so I can move forward with my degree,” he said. The Compass programme at COSTAATT is an alternative pathway to tertiary level education for students who have the aptitude and desire to pursue tertiary education but are currently academically under-prepared.

For Hilaric, business management represents more than a degree. “I want to build a strong foundation in leadership, organisation and decision-making skills” he explained. “To me, the field represents the ability to create opportunities, manage resources effectively and contribute to the growth of a business or organisation. It aligns with my goal of becoming a successful entrepreneur and making a positive impact in my community.”

Hilaric credits mentors, friends, teachers and the shelter staff for helping him stay the course. “At NESC, my instructors guided me through technical challenges and recognised my achievements, which motivated me to pursue further education. At Court Shamrock, staff and peers provided support, advice and encouragement during difficult times, helping me to stay focused on my goals. Their guidance and belief in me reinforced my determination to succeed and shaped the person I am today.”

Questioned on how he manages studies at the shelter, Hilaric admitted, “It isn’t always easy, but I manage by staying determined and using the support available to me at Court Shamrock. It has taught me how to be adaptable and resourceful. I learned to block out distractions, stay consistent and focus on my long-term goals. That balance made me stronger and more committed to succeeding.”

When asked what message he would share with others facing similar circumstances, Hilaric said, “…their circumstances don’t define their future. Even if you’re facing homelessness or lack formal qualifications, determination, hard work and persistence can open doors.” He advised them to take advantage of opportunities to learn and grow and to stay focused on their goals and believe in themselves. “Your situation is temporary, but the skills, resilience and mindset you develop can last a lifetime” he said firmly.

Hope for a bright future

For him, education is not just about a degree or diploma. “It’s about personal growth, gaining knowledge and skills and opening doors to new opportunities. Education empowers me to overcome challenges, make informed decisions and create a better future for myself and those around me.”

He envisions himself “in a stable, independent position, having built a solid career in business management.” But more than that, he hopes to continue growing, learning from experiences, and using his journey to inspire others who face similar challenges. “When I think about my journey from the shelter to a university classroom, I feel a mix of pride, gratitude and determination. It hasn’t been easy, but each challenge I overcame has made me stronger and more committed to achieving my goals.”

Asked what gets him through the tough days, Hilaric admitted, “I focus on the progress I’ve already made and the lessons I’ve learned from overcoming past challenges. Remembering that difficulties are temporary and that I have the ability to persevere keeps me moving forward.”