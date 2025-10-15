Kudos to public servants who really care

THE EDITOR: I would like to publicly commend Anderson Cyrus, of the Ministry of Social Development, Division of Ageing, for the tremendous help he gave to me and my family during a period of great stress and anxiety.

Cyrus was always informative and reassuring during the many phone calls I made to the ministry as we tried to gain access to an elderly relative who was a resident at an unregistered home in in the West. He gave his word that the matter would be resolved and indeed it was.

Cyrus and the team that accompanied us to the home – his supervisor, WPC Alleyne and two other police officers – were a calming presence and showed the utmost care and respect to all involved. We cannot thank this team enough for the speedy intervention.

Our relative was removed from a place that is owned by a female who seems to be skilled at intimidating the residents, that reeks of stale urine, has a leaky roof and bedrooms that are as hot as saunas, to a home where he is learning how to bake cookies in air-conditioned comfort.

May God bless Cyrus and all the others who assisted in this matter. Our uncle is now a happy man, the sparkle has returned to his eyes, thanks to these public servants who cared.

ALICIA STEPHENS

via e-mail