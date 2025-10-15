Industry 360, CultureCon honour Caribbean icons in New York

Neal Farinah and Petra Roach share a light moment after receiving their Industry 360 Cultural Legacy Awards. -

The third annual Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience brought Caribbean vibrancy, grace and creative power to life on October 1.

A media release said, Trinidad and Tobago-based social impact agency Industry 360, in partnership with CultureCon, hosted an evening that honoured the lifetime service of two industry-giants – Neal Farinah, TT-born celebrity hairstylist to Grammy-winning recording artist Beyoncé and Petra Roach, seasoned tourism professional and director of sales and marketing at the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

The invitation-only dinner embodied the theme Mille Fleur: The Secret Garden: a lush celebration of Caribbean brilliance blooming in all its creative forms. From the decor to the culinary experience as well performances by Jamaican Hector Roots Lewis and Tionne Hernandez of Barbados.

Specially-invited guests included TT consul general to NY Andre Laveau; Haitian-American media personality Jessie Woo and Peter Mayers, US director of Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc, the release said.

Receiving his first ever award from a Caribbean-based organisation, Farinah emotionally reflected on his life’s work, his previous challenging circumstances, and the importance of receiving the 2025 Cultural Legacy Award.

“I never thought in my life that I would get an award or flowers for what I’ve done, but I came to the US with $35 and a dream, and I’m still dreaming,” the Arima-born hairstylist shared. Recounting his personal experiences with the living legend who he fondly referred to as ‘his boss’, Farinah explained, “I remember when my mother was dying, Beyoncé told me ‘she’s proud of you’. And I know she’s proud of me now.”

Another marquee moment was the presentation of the Industry 360 Cultural Legacy Award to Roach. The newly minted director of sales and marketing at Wyndham Grand Barbados was recognised for her decades-long leadership in positioning the Caribbean as a premier travel and cultural destination, the release said.

Roach reflected on the significance of being recognised by Industry 360 and CultureCon. She used the awards opportunity as a call-to-action to all Caribbean people and allies, emphasising that, “We all have a role, a responsibility and a duty to play in the way that the world sees the Caribbean. Our indigenous treasures should be celebrated, protected and respected as we continue to shine on the global stage.”

Industry 360 founder, Tenille Clarke expressed profound gratitude for the evening’s success and continued widespread diasporic support, “What we witnessed on October 1 in partnership with CultureCon was the power of community. The Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience was built to honour our excellence, our resilience and our right to be celebrated. Seeing Neal and Petra so moved, seeing the smiles, the laughter, the tears: that is the magic of this Caribbean movement.”