Howai heads delegation at World Bank, IMF meeting
Central Bank Governor Larry Howai is in Washington, DC, to attend the 2025 annual meetings of the World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Inter-Governmental Group of Twenty Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24).
The meetings are taking place from October 13 to 18.
Howai is leading the TT delegation, which includes Delvin Cox, advisor to executive director, World Bank Group; Kimberly Roberts, TT's IMF representative; Zarah Mohammed, manager, debt management; and Stephanie Toolsie, assistant manager, debt management, Ministry of Finance.
In his address to the G-24 group on October 14, Howai called for concerted international action to roll back tariff and non-tariff barriers that distort trade and disproportionately affect developing economies.
"Restoring confidence in a fair and transparent multilateral trading system is essential to revitalising global demand, encouraging investment, and supporting diversification in all regions," Howai added.
Comments
"Howai heads delegation at World Bank, IMF meeting"