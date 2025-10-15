Howai heads delegation at World Bank, IMF meeting

Central Bank Governor Larry Howai (second from right) attends the G-24 meeting in Washington DC, on October 14. Photo courtesy Central Bank. -

Central Bank Governor Larry Howai is in Washington, DC, to attend the 2025 annual meetings of the World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Inter-Governmental Group of Twenty Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24).

The meetings are taking place from October 13 to 18.

Howai is leading the TT delegation, which includes Delvin Cox, advisor to executive director, World Bank Group; Kimberly Roberts, TT's IMF representative; Zarah Mohammed, manager, debt management; and Stephanie Toolsie, assistant manager, debt management, Ministry of Finance.

In his address to the G-24 group on October 14, Howai called for concerted international action to roll back tariff and non-tariff barriers that distort trade and disproportionately affect developing economies.

"Restoring confidence in a fair and transparent multilateral trading system is essential to revitalising global demand, encouraging investment, and supporting diversification in all regions," Howai added.