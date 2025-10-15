Gunmen shoot boy, 9, and father in Maloney

File photo of police cars. -

A nine-year-old boy and his father are both nursing gunshot wounds after assailants stormed their apartment in Maloney Gardens on October 15.

According to reports, the father heard banging on his front door around 4 am.

Believing it was police, he was about to open the door when two masked gunman broke it open and entered the apartment.

When he saw them, the man ran into his son's room.

The gunmen followed him and shot at him, hitting both the man and his son on their legs.

Both victims were taken to hospital where they remain warded in stable condition.