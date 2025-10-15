Budget a blueprint of hope, accountability and inclusion

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I commend Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and the United National Congress (UNC) government for the outstanding and visionary 2025-2026 national budget titled, “T&T First: Building Economic Fairness through Accountable Fiscal Policies.”

The budget reflects a bold, people-centred approach that balances fiscal discipline with compassion and national renewal. The minister’s emphasis on restoring confidence, rebuilding institutions, and protecting citizens through meaningful social investment is both commendable and inspiring.

In just 150 days, the government has demonstrated decisive action – from restoring justice to former Caroni workers, reviving the Couva Children’s Hospital, and delivering tangible relief through the reduction of the price for super gas, to modernising key agencies like the Inland Revenue Division and Customs and Excise Division.

These initiatives, backed by sound economic management and transparent governance, show that progress is indeed possible when leadership puts people first. The budget’s focus on diversification – particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and renewable energy – points the way forward for a stronger, fairer, and more resilient economy.

Its inclusion of measures to protect the elderly, youth, and vulnerable citizens, alongside efforts to modernise healthcare, infrastructure, and digital services, speaks to a holistic vision of national development.

However, as we continue building economic fairness, I propose that the government considers regularising Venezuelan migrants. By granting legal work status and the ability to contribute through the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) taxation, we can transform this humanitarian situation into an economic opportunity.

Legalisation would broaden our tax base, increase national insurance contributions, and formalise thousands of informal jobs, ensuring better protection for both local and migrant workers. Additionally, this would stimulate consumer spending, support small businesses, and inject new skills and labour into critical industries such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality – all key growth areas identified in the budget.

Countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica have already seen measurable gains by integrating migrant workers into their formal economies, reducing illegal employment and increasing productivity. TT has an opportunity to follow suit, strengthening our economy while maintaining our tradition of compassion and regional solidarity.

The Finance Minister and the government must be congratulated for presenting not just a budget of numbers, but a blueprint of hope, accountability, inclusion, and transformation for TT.

ANEIL J SEERATTAN

Arouca