Bassarath set to retain Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board presidency unopposed

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - File Photo/AYANNA KINSALE

AZIM Bassarath is set to retain his post as TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president for an unrivalled sixth consecutive term when the national executive elections are held on October 25.

When nominations closed on October 10 for the new 11-member executive, Bassarath was the only candidate putting his hat in the ring for the board’s top job. As a result, he will retain the presidency unopposed. He has been president since 2009 after dethroning Deryck Murray.

First vice-president Altaf Baksh and general secretary and attorney Henry Chase will also retain their positions unopposed.

There will be a toss-up for the second vice-president post as incumbent Kerwin John, head of the Tobago Cricket Association, faces a challenge from former national cricketer and Red Force chairman of selectors Rajendra Mangalie.

Incumbent third vice-president Parasram Singh comes up against central zone’s Avinash Suruj; while TTCB treasurer Stephen Ramkissoon faces off with Richard Ramkissoon, owner/coach of Central Sports cricket club. There are six candidates nominated for the positions of executive members, from which five will be selected.

They are Ann Browne-John, Mitra Ragoonanan, Frank Simmons, Ravi Teeluck, Dr Anand Rampersad, and Sharaz Mohammed.

The successful candidates will serve a four-year term in office.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations by candidates (which can only be done by the candidate) is October 22, which is also the final day for finalising alternates to vote on a member’s behalf.

On October 23, the TTCB elections committee will supervise the printing of the ballot papers, which will remain in their possession until election day.

Voting will take place at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre on October 25 from 9 am to 1 pm.