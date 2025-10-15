Ashe wins TTUTA presidency by landslide

Crystal Ashe has been elected president of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA).

At the October 14 elections, Ashe won the presidency by a landslide, garnering three times as many votes as the outgoing Martin Lum Kin and more than all other presidency challengers combined.

Ashe, a school supervisor one, received 3,546 votes while Lum Kin received 1,019 votes.

Nigel Figaro will assume the post of 2nd vice president after gaining 4,395 votes against Marsha Huggins' 2,303 votes.

Barry Desaine won the post of 3rd vice president with an overwhelming 4,033 votes, sweeping past his next best challenger, Sarah Khan, who received 1,388 votes.

Sue-Ann Marchan (3,446 votes) won a tight race against Meguella Simon (3,173) for general secretary,

Dillon Harracksingh, a dean, is the new treasurer after defeating fellow dean Gewan Durga.