"AI can helptackle crime"

THE EDITOR: Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionise crime prevention, from predictive policing to identifying illicit activities more efficiently. However, the cost of developing and deploying such technology – especially in a small economy like TT’s – raises questions about affordability, transparency, and whether the benefits will outweigh the risks of misuse or overreach.

Regarding the exploitation of covid19 as a scapegoat, many sectors, including food, freight, and utilities, capitalised on the crisis to justify price hikes. Such practices, often lacking transparency, are designed to distract and manipulate public perceptions, echoing sentiments similar to US President Donald Trump’s dismissal of climate change as a “con job.” These inflated costs erode purchasing power and fuel economic hardship.

On the environment, there's a stark contrast: while some leaders push green energy, major economies such as China, Iran, Russia, and Iraq continue to depend on coal and fossil fuels, perpetuating climate change. This inconsistency underscores the complexity of global energy politics, where economic interests often clash with environmental goals.

Ultimately, whether discussing AI, economic manipulation, or climate policy, it’s clear that transparency, responsible leadership, and strategic planning are essential. Lies and distractions only delay real progress – benefiting a few while burdening the many. The nation needs clarity and genuine action, not just empty rhetoric.

