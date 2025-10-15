75 NGOs benefit from Republic Bank's PMAD programme

Republic Bank officials celebrate with representatives of non-governmental, educational and charitable organisations selected for the 2025/2026 cohort of the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme. Photo courtesy Republic Bank. -

Republic Bank launched its flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative – Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme – on October 9.

In a release, Republic Bank said 75 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dedicated to creating positive social change were selected as partners of PMAD programme for the 2025/2026 period.

This year’s launch marks the third year of the bank’s five-year $125 million commitment (2023-2028) towards social development.

Through the programme, the bank highlights its ongoing commitment to initiatives that promote education, healthcare, environmental preservation, inclusion, culture, sport, youth development, poverty alleviation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the launch, vice president Richard Sammy said, "Looking ahead, we are determined to make this year our most impactful yet.

"We will continue to strengthen partnerships, encourage innovation and find new ways of making sure our collective efforts create ripple effects across communities – not just for today, but for generations to come."

Launched in 2003, PMAD programme aligns with the bank's environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) objectives and its commitment under the United Nations’ principles for responsible banking to support the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

"Over the years, PMAD has expanded beyond TT to several other territories in which Republic Bank operates including Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, Grenada, Guyana and Suriname. The programme stands as a testament to the bank's dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities across the region," the release said.