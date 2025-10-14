Young: Budget unrealistic, expect raid on H&S Fund

PNM MP Stuart Young -

FORMER energy minister Stuart Young has labelled the 2025/2026 budget delivered by Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo as one of "smoke and mirrors" as he predicted a raid on the Heirtage and Stabilisation Fund.

On October 13, Tancoo delivered a $59.232 billion budget, which is expected to fall short in revenue by $3.865 billion. Among the initiatives announced were a decrease in the price of super gasoline by $1 per litre; a revised offer of ten per cent salary increase for public servants; an electricity surcharge for commercial and industrial customers; a landlord tax; and an asset levy on banks and insurance companies.

In a Facebook post on October 14, Young said he supported the slash in the cost of super gasoline. However, he said the budget was "a populist budget meant to fool the population" as he predicted rising inflation and more loss of jobs.

"Where is the revenue to afford it all going to come from? The oil price they have used of US$73.25 is not realistic and there will be serious shortfalls in that projected revenue and a serious lack of cash flow. They have set that unrealistic oil price to raid the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund," he said,

According to S&P Global and the US Energy Information Administration, the price of Brent crude oil will fall to approximately US$52 a barrel in 2026. Tancoo's estimate is approximately 40 per cent more than what is globally projected.

The projected price of natural gas was pegged at US$4.25 per mmbtu.

Young said Tobago would struggle to get the five per cent of the budget – higher than the minimum 4.03 per cent as mandated by the Dispute Resolution Commission – it has been allocated.

"Tobago better hope they get their money as I predict the government is going to fall short with revenue and cash flows and struggle to provide THA with their quarterly block payments."

He said he did not hear any new energy initiatives and everything that was announced was put in place by the PNM.

Young added, "There are no real revenue generators – all of the revenue generators are new taxes and fines. Add to that there are no new measures which will stimulate the economy.

"Painfully this government continues to persecute the more vulnerable in our society. The government says that they are shutting down URP and CEPEP which are programmes that do employ people. There are real people who depended on those programmes for jobs and these citizens are the more vulnerable in society.

"The government is attempting to sell this policy decision as a fight against criminality but have provided no evidence of this and if it exists then tackle that. They have fired tens of thousands who are not associated with criminality and corruption. It also seems to have racial undertones and this is something citizens must keep their eyes on. The claim of new and permanent employment will go to whom? UNC supporters?"

Young also criticised the taxes on banks and insurance companies (0.25 per cent) and landlords, saying the cost will be passed down to the average man.

"For instance, businesses whose electricity cost goes up will eventually pass it onto the price of goods (eg grocery stores and fast food restaurants). Landlords, who have to pay the new property tax, will pass that increased cost onto the tenant. It is expected that banks and insurance companies will also pass on the increased cost of the new tax to customers. The higher cost of LPG (100-pound tanks) will also impact fast-food restaurants with an increase in prices, so again higher cost of food and higher cost of living equals inflation."

Young also queried where the money to pay public servants a ten per cent increase would be derived. He also called for a breakdown of the ten per cent, noting the PNM had offered public servants four per cent and five per cent for the respective negotiating periods.

Young criticised government for its plan to appoint majority directors at Republic Bank, noting it has "already attacked the Central Bank and FCB and now say Republic Bank is next. These institutions are critical to our stability and should not be interfered with."