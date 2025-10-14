Yorke unfazed by Curacao’s artificial pitch for World Cup qualifier

TT senior men's football team players take part in a training session, in Curacao, ahead of their World Cup qualifier, on October 14, at the Ergilo Hato Stadium, Curacao. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

HEAD coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team Dwight Yorke said for his team to stay alive in the World Cup campaign, winning matches away from home in unfamiliar conditions are crucial in keeping their dreams alive of playing in the world’s marquee football tournament.

TT, third in Group B with four points, will face Curacao on October 14 at Ergilio Hato Stadium from 7 pm.

Curacao lead the group with seven points after upsetting Jamaica in the last round on October 10.

Jamaica are second with six points.

TT will try to make it two wins on the road over the last few days after defeating Bermuda comfortably 3-0 at the Bermuda National Stadium, on October 10.

Goals from Dante Sealy, Tyrese Spicer and Kobi Henry gave TT the victory.

Anything less than three points against Curacao will put a dent in TT’s 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

TT will play on an artificial surface against Curacao with Yorke saying his players will have to adjust to the conditions.

“The surface is going to be a little bit different. Not the usual surface...I keep saying if it’s good for them, it is good for us. We are not going to make any excuse, but I do strongly believe that if we play to our full potential we have enough in our locker room to overcome it. I won’t be using the pitch as an excuse. It’s a way to adapt.

The TT coach said these are the types of matches you dream about. “We are facing a different team in their home background. Players have to stand up and be counted for and if you got to qualify for the World Cup you have to come into these type of games and get results. There is no hiding place.”

TT, Curacao and Jamaica are all in with a chance to finish in the top of Group B. The first-placed team in each of the three groups will qualify for the World Cup and the two best second-placed teams will earn a spot in the intercontinental playoff for a second chance to advance to the premier football tournament. “We knew from the beginning that this group was never going to be as straight forward as many people thought it would have been,” Yorke said.

“What we have is given ourself a chance to get back into the mix of things. We are going to be facing a very tough test in Curacao...they are on a high. They are coming off a very good victory against Jamaica. Everyone here on the island is upbeat, optimistic and so are we. We are at a very critical stage of the competition.”

TT defender Andre Raymond, reflecting on the Bermuda victory, said, “It was a wonderful feeling to get that first three points on the campaign. It is just to build from it now.

“I think the key for us was that togetherness, that fight, that drive. Our goal scoring (was pivotal because) we had to put away our chances in order to win the game and a clean sheet away from home.”