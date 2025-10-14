Villager, 21, charged with Marabella woman's murder

- File photo

A 21-year-old man from Marabella is expected to appear before a master in the High Court on October 15, charged with the stabbing death of a fellow villager, a 43-year-old mother of two.

Police confirmed that Jayden “Carter” Carter, a labourer from Theresa Street, is set to appear in the South Court D charged with the murder of Ikeisha “Freeda” Wildman, who lived off Theresa Street in an area known as The Line.

On October 14, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal advised police to charge him, having reviewed a file from officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan led the investigation, and PC Bhola laid the charge.

On the night of October, men stormed into Wildman’s home, stabbed her, and then left.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.