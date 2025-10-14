TTCB election of candidates

In this photo taken on February 1, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force left-arm spinner Khary Pierre bowls during the CWI Regional Four-Day match against the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium, on Saturday, in Tarouba. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

I agree with the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath that the cricket clubs hold the key to better performances. The stronger the clubs, the better the representative national team. And TT has had no success since 2006, in that most important and vital part of cricket by which first-class cricket is judged and West Indies representative teams are chosen.

“Strong clubs build strong competitions,and strong competitions build strong national teams.” This was the message he sent out to the clubs. Thus, he’s urging stronger structures to rebuild national cricket. This, of course, is much easier said than done. However, it is good of him to recognise that fact eventually, after fifteen years as president.

Though all his points are valid, they are not easy to come by. The type of planning that is necessary, while theoretically very good ideas, doesn't just fall into the lap of club administrators. I’ll dissect some of the points that the president mentioned in his address at the TTCB premiership awards ceremony recently.

He said the future success of TT cricket depends on the ability of clubs to become well-organised, accountable, and sustainable.

He continued: “For this to happen, our clubs must be more than just teams; they must be well-structured, properly organised, and registered with the relevant government agencies to ensure accountability and sustainability.”

Wow! Well said, Mr Bassarath. Although I must admit that should have been the aim of the clubs always, from birth through development and attainment of status; however, finance always stalled them.

Nonetheless, I would think that the existence of the cricket Board is for the continued growth of the game, which advancement is perceived to be done for the enjoyment of the participants, in addition to ensuring sound performances on the field of play. Hence, the Board should take liability if the team is performing poorly and conversely, they should be praised highly if the team is winning.

Bassarath has come to realise that as the man in the highest office, he is answerable for the eventual performance of the TT team, its achievements and its overall accomplishments. This is what leadership is about: taking accountability for one’s actions and decisions, plus the end product, the team’s achievements.

If year after year the TT team keep losing in the regional first-class competition, the tournament through which players and its administrators are judged, then something has to be wrong as there is no sign of progress.

As I mentioned earlier, for the past 19 years, TT has not won the regional first-class competition. The standard and skill of a cricket side are judged by their ability to bat, bowl and field in the testing circumstances of the first-class game. For the mindset to prosper in this format of the game is what prepares a cricketer for Test cricket, the highest and toughest level to conquer.

As I remember it, there haven’t been many changes in the TTCB’s administration for some time, and it makes me wonder if they are satisfied with the performance of the team in regional series. If not, and they shouldn’t be, are they preparing to do something different for next year, 2026?

There are six WI territories that play first-class cricket in the Caribbean annually. They are Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, TT and the Windward Islands. Common sense dictates TT should win on average once every six years. This is the least acceptable outcome.

Therefore, if you have been selected to be the office holders accountable for cricket in our nation, then you have the obligation to churn out winning teams. And we have the right to demand the same.

The answer lies in those who have agreed to be nominated for the various posts that are necessary for the efficient functioning of the board. These individuals must understand the rudiments of the sport and why things are done in a specific way.

It would be the duty of the board’s executive to ensure that the incumbents are duly informed of their commitment to the game of cricket. Also, with their fellow administrators, together in search of the proper formula, to efficiently validate that the best team would take the field for TT, in order to give a good account of themselves and always give of their best, through hard practice, determination and always to understand the characteristics of positive behaviour.

Date of TTCB meeting: October 25.