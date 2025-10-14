Trinidad and Tobago's World Cup dream takes a hit after 1-1 draw vs Curacao

(FILE) TT's Levi Garcia (R) vies for the ball during the final round Concacaf World Cup qualifying match, on September 5, against Curacao, at the Hasely Crawforrd Stadium, Port of Spain. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago's chances of booking a spot at the 2026 Fifa World Cup took a major hit after being held to a 1-1 draw by Curacao in their latest Concacaf final-round qualifying match at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curacao, on October 14.

TT now have five points from four matches and lie in third position in Group B. Curacao have eight points and Jamaica were expected to move to nine points as they led 3-0 at halftime over Bermuda up to press time.

The top team in each of the three groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup next year, with the two best second-placed teams going into the intercontinental playoff.

It was high intensity from both teams in the opening ten minutes. TT had the lion's share of possession, but could not create clear-cut chances on goal as the Curacao defence stood firm.

In the 14th minute, a free kick from TT right back Rio Cardines found the head of Kobi Henry, but his header went wide of Eloy Room's goal.

Molik Khan and Jerrin Jackie, coming into the starting XI for the more experienced pair of Daniel Phillips and Steffen Yeates, did provide some energy.

In the 18th minute, Curacao got their first quality chance to break the deadlock when Kenji Gorre picked out Livano Comenencia, but the latter's well-struck volley did not threaten Denzil Smith in the TT goal.

A minute later, Curacao took the lead following a defensive error from TT.

Cardines failed to clear a low right-sided cross and the ball fell kindly to Gorre, who curled a right-footed shot into the roof of the net to give Curacao a 1-0 lead.

It was end-to-end action in the 26th minute as both teams got chances to score. Curacao hit the post with a low shot, then immediately after, on the other end, Spicer dribbled into the box forcing Room to make a save, leading to a corner kick.

TT's talisman Levi Garcia then attempted an ambitious shot from outside the box that sailed over the crossbar.

TT had the better chances as a corner from Cardines found the foot of Jackie at the near post. His effort struck the post and the ball fell in front of Room, who threw his body on the ball to maintain Curacao's advantage.

Tempers flared at times during the first half with players from both teams getting a warning from Mexican referee Cesar Ramos.

A powerful header from TT in the 40th minute just managed to stay out of the Curacao net as the home team went into the break with the l-0 lead.

TT coach Dwight Yorke made two changes at halftime as Dante Sealy and Khan made room for veteran Kevin Molino and Deron Payne.

Many of TT's attacking plays started with Cardines' crosses. In the 54th minute, Garcia should have done better as he headed wide following a Cardines corner after being left unmarked.

Three minutes later, TT found the equaliser. Molino attempted to control a right-sided cross from Cardines and in doing so, the ball was laid on a platter for Spicer and his rocket crashed into the net.

The equaliser seemed to give Curacao some life as the home team started to create a few chances.

In the 71st minute, Juninho Bacuna found a wide-open Jearl Margaritha with a cross, but the latter could not keep his header down as the ball went over the bar.

Spicer continued to keep the Curacao defenders busy as his cross from the left side was cleared to safety.

TT now had 15 minutes remaining to find the go-ahead goal and have a solid chance to qualify for the World Cup with just two rounds left. Phillips came off the bench for Andre Rampersad and later on Yorke made an attacking switch as midfielder Wayne Frederick II came on for centre back Josiah Trimmingham.

TT went in search of the lead as in the 82nd minute, a free kick by Cardines from a tight angle was punched clear by Room.

Curacao did not sit back and settle for the draw as they also tried to find another goal.

TT continued to create opportunities, many coming from set pieces. Despite multiple delays in the second half, surprisingly, only three minutes of stoppage time were added on. It was not enough as the match ended 1-1. TT will resume their campaign next month with matches against Jamaica and Bermuda.