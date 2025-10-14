Time to end the noose

-

THE EDITOR: TT has one of the highest murder rates in the region. The death penalty remains on our statute books as the ultimate punishment for the worst crimes, yet it has not been enforced for over two decades. This paradox – capital punishment in law but not in practice – has left the country with a crisis of credibility and justice.

One major stumbling block is the Privy Council’s Pratt and Morgan ruling, which prohibits executions if five years have passed between sentencing and execution. Because of systemic court delays and appeals, nearly every death sentence surpasses that five-year mark and is automatically commuted to life imprisonment.

But another, less-discussed factor is the method of execution. TT’s law still prescribes hanging, an 18th-century practice that many view as barbaric. Hanging is prone to horrific errors: if the calculation of the drop length is wrong, the condemned person may die slowly by strangulation rather than instant neck fracture. This is not justice; it is cruelty.

Modern societies that still retain capital punishment have moved away from the gallows.

In the US, most death-penalty states use lethal injection as the standard method.

Japan and South Korea (where capital punishment remains lawful but rarely applied) have strict protocols for execution, often using hanging but under updated and tightly controlled standards.

Thailand and Vietnam have transitioned to lethal injection in recent years.

Indonesia and some US jurisdictions allow firing squads under regulated procedures as an alternative.

While the debate about whether to retain the death penalty is far from settled – and concerns about wrongful convictions remain – if the death penalty is to stay, its method must be reformed. TT should adopt a modern, medically supervised protocol such as lethal injection.

Such a reform would not solve the deeper issues of delays, appeals and backlogs, but it would at least bring the law into the 21st century, reduce the risk of gruesome botched executions, and align with international standards for humane treatment.

A justice system that calls itself fair cannot continue to rely on the hangman’s noose. Parliament should act now to replace hanging with a humane, regulated method – before another generation grows up under a system stuck in the past.

RAVI C RAMKISSOON

Tunapuna