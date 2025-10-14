Teniel Campbell wins double gold at Caribbean Road Champs

TT cyclist Teniel Campbell (C) shows off her medal and national flag after copping gold in the women's individual time trial at the Cribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships in Belize on October 11. - Photo courtesy TT Cycling Federation

Top women’s Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell made it a clean sweep at the Caribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships, following up her win in the time trial with a victory in the women’s road race in Belize, on October 12.

Teniel topped the field of 17 cyclists in what was a test of stamina in the 112.5K trek.

The TT rider ended in three hours, six minutes and 20 seconds (3:06:20), 31 seconds ahead of second-placed Gabriella Arnold of Bermuda who finished in 3:06:51.

Cuban cyclist Evelyn Diaz Matos was third in 3:07:59, Berenice Paul of Guadeloupe was fourth in 3:09:54 and Jamaican Llori Sharpe rounded off the top five in 3:19:53. Seven of the starters did not complete the journey.

In the men’s race, TT’s Jadian Neaves was third (seventh overall) in the Under-23 category in 3:50:40. The 160.4K race ended in a sprint between the cyclists who ended between fourth and tenth place. Hometown boy Derrick Chavarria and Cuban Jose Alberton Dominguez Gonzalez were first and second respectively in the Under-23 category, clocking the same time as Neaves.

In the men’s senior category, a trio of TT cyclists competed. Teniel’s brother Akil was 11th in that division in 3:53:18, Tariq Woods was 13th in 3:53:32 and Liam Trepte did not finish. The senior and Under-23 riders competed in the same race. A day earlier, Teniel was much sharper than her Caribbean peers in the time trial event as she clocked a time of 28 minutes, 39.4 seconds (28:39.4), with Jamaica’s Sharpe finishing more than three minutes back in 31:58 to grab silver.

Bermuda’s Arnold placed third in 32:14.4.

Meanwhile, Akil finished outside of the medals in the men’s individual time trial when he clocked 42:37 to place fifth. Bermuda had a one-two finish in the men’s time trial, with Nicholas Narraway (39:25) and Conor White (40:12) finishing first and second, respectively. Puerto Rico’s Christopher Morales-Fontan was third in 41:17, Belize’s Cory Williams fourth in 41:44.

Trepte placed tenth in 47:44.