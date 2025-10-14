South, Central zones heat up in SSFL championship division

Samuel Lee Lung of Hillview College (R) battls for possession of the ball duing an October 3, Secondary Schools Football League Championship division match, against St George's College, at the Barataria Grounds. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

There will be a few intriguing matchups when action in the five zones when action in the boys' championship division of the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) continues on October 14.

Round one has already been completed, with the teams already playing two matches in the second round as they jostle for position to try and top their respective zones and advance to the "Big 5" tournament – the qualifying competition for premier division promotion.

In a competitive south championship division, Pleasantville Secondary lead the way with 14 points from their seven matches with four wins and two draws. In their last encounter on October 7, Pleasantville got a 4-0 win over Point Fortin East Secondary (nine points) to maintain a two-point lead over the pair of Palo Secondary (12 points) and Siparia West Secondary (12 points). In Palo Seco on October 14, Pleasantville should get a stern test away to their south championship title challengers Palo Seco when they meet at 3.40 pm. Siparia West will have their own sights on the south division's summit when they take on Point Fortin in Siparia.

In the north zone, it appears to be a straight race to the top between the two Mucurapo schools – Mucurapo West Secondary and East Mucurapo Secondary. Mucurapo West lead the north championship with 17 points, with their East Mucurapo neighbours second on 14 points. On the last match day on October 7, the schools traded punches as they drew 2-2 in Mucurapo.

On October 14, Mucurapo West will aim to build on their three-point lead when they take on a Tranquillity Secondary (seven points) team, which got their second victory on the last match day when they defeated the cellar-placed Blanchisseuse Secondary 4-2. Meanwhile, East Mucurapo will play the fourth-placed St Francis Boys' College (nine points).

In the central zone, a healthy three-team race is currently on for the top spot, with Chaguanas North Secondary (16 points) leading the way after their 3-0 victory over former leaders Couva West Secondary (15 points) on October 7.

At the Presentation College (Chaguanas) ground on October 14, Chaguanas North will encounter another fierce matchup when they meet the Presentation Chaguanas team, which climbed to 15 points on the last match day with a tight 1-0 away to Carapichaima West Secondary. It's a top two battle that could have a major say in how the central championship division table shapes up.

Couva West should get back to winning ways when they host the cellar-placed Cunupia Secondary.

In the Tobago Zone, Speyside Secondary (18 points) are the clear favourites to advance to the Big 5 as they boast a healthy five-point lead despite a 2-1 loss to Bishop's High School (ten points) on the last match day. At Speyside recreation ground on October 14, Speyside will do battle with a Roxborough Secondary team which has so far amassed just four points this season.

The second-placed Goodwood Secondary (13 points) will feel they still have a say in the argument in the Tobago championship and they will face the third-placed Mason Hall Secondary (ten points) at Moriah recreation ground.

In the east zone, Hillview College (18 points) are likely to fly their zone's flag in the Big 5 as they have won all six of their matches thus far. Hillview will be favoured to continue that strong run when they meet the east zone's table-dwellers Holy Cross College (one point), on October 14. In the other match, the second-placed El Dorado East Secondary (12 points) will clash with St George's College (four points) in El Dorado.