PSA ready to talk to CPO after 10% wage hike promise

A PSA member shows his support for the government, before the budget presentation, outside the Red House, Port of Spain on October 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas says the union is ready to begin negotiations immediately following the Finance Minister’s announcement during the October 13 budget presentation of a revised ten per cent wage offer to settle long-outstanding negotiations.

"This is the administration holding to their commitment, so I have already written to the CPO proposing dates as early as this Thursday (October 16) for us to get around the table so that we could treat with the workers’ business," Thomas told Newsday after the budget presentation.

"No time is being wasted on the PSA’s end. Absolutely not. Our membership has waited long enough, and there should be no more time wasted in settling these negotiations."

This is Thomas’s first budget as PSA president, having been elected to lead the association in March 2025.

She said the PSA was awaiting the Chief Personnel Officer’s response to the proposed date to begin talks.

In his budget speech, Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo said the government would move swiftly to end what he described as "nine long years of stagnation" in public sector wage negotiations.

"For far too long, our public officers, the backbone of our nation’s workforce, have been made to carry the weight of the former government’s neglect and indifference," Tancoo told Parliament. "This government is taking this bold and historic step to restore justice, dignity and respect to the hard-working men and women of the public service."

Tancoo said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had instructed him to direct the CPO to submit a revised offer of ten per cent to the PSA for the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 negotiating periods.

He also announced that the government would ratify collective agreements signed in April 2025 with the Teaching Service, the Defence Force and the Port of Spain and San Fernando City Corporations.

The measures, he said, would cost an estimated $214 million annually, with arrears amounting to $730 million as of December 2025.

Tancoo described the move as part of a broader plan to "restore workers’ rights and not neglect," promising to work with Republic Bank, First Citizens, and the National Insurance Board (NIB) to find a comprehensive solution to meet the state’s obligations once negotiations conclude.

Thomas said the PSA welcomed the signal from the government and would act promptly to ensure the process moves forward.

Thomas also commented on the budget’s proposed National Insurance Scheme (NIS) reforms, calling them a "mixed bag" for members.

"One of the contentious things might be the increase in age to access NIS benefits, but I know we have mixed reviews on that," she said.

"A number of persons in our membership, since the topic arose, welcomed it. They saw it as an opportunity for extended employment given that many people, when they retire, still have children in university and mortgages to take care of."

Tancoo announced that the NIS retirement age would rise gradually from 60 to 65 by 2036, alongside phased contribution increases beginning in January 2026, warning that without such action, the fund would be depleted within a decade.

"These reforms are not easy, but they are now urgently required given the years of inaction that allowed these challenges to deepen under the last administration," Tancoo said. "Let it be said that under this government, the NIS will not be allowed to fail."

Thomas said the PSA would consult its members to address their concerns about the NIS changes, but reiterated her focus on ensuring the wage talks begin without delay.

"Our members have waited long enough," she said.

"Now is the time to get the job done."