PSA head eyes 10% settlement by Xmas

Minister of Labour Leroy Baptiste, centre, embraces PSA president Felisha Thomas, left, and another PSA member, outside the Parliament before the budget presentation on October 13. - Angelo Marcelle

Public Service Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas says the union is aiming to settle public service wage negotiations by Christmas, so that workers can finally receive long-overdue payments.

Speaking during a media conference live on Facebook on October 14, Thomas directly addressed what she called "misinformation from the Opposition" concerning the recent ten per cent negotiation offer announced by Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo in his budget presentation on October 13.

"We are serious about your business. We are serious about settling your negotiations. Our aim is to have your negotiation settled by Christmas so that your money will be in your pockets," Thomas said.

Thomas took issue with recent comments by Brian Manning, the ex-minister in the Finance Ministry, who she said publicly called on her to clarify the government's offer. She also called on him to stay quiet, sit down, and stay out of public servants' business.

"It was unfortunate to hear that call from Brian Manning. He sat in the Ministry of Finance and should have known exactly what was placed on the table," Thomas said.

She referred to the Opposition's statements as "lies," accusing them of attempting to downplay recent gains made by the PSA on behalf of civil servants, workers in statutory authorities, and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Thomas held documents from the chief personnel officer (CPO), including a May 19, 2022, memorandum of agreement, outlining wage proposals under the previous government.

She described a two per cent offer for 2014-2016 and a subsequent two per cent offer for 2014-2019, as disrespectful and said they sparked protests.

"I found it very disingenuous of the Opposition to stand before the public, workers, civil servants, to say that they had an offer of nine per cent on the table for the very same period, trying to minimise what has been won on behalf of public officers," Thomas said.

Thomas recalled that the previous Finance Minister had announced on television that the matter was being sent to the special tribunal.

"This is what they have been fighting us for in court, to impose that four per cent, that disrespectful four per cent on workers."

To the civil servants, she added, "You are the backbone of this nation and I continue to say it. You held this country together during covid and they somehow feel threatened that this administration has delivered on the promise they made in the election campaign to offer ten per cent for public workers."

Thomas described the announcement of a revised ten per cent offer as a turning point for public sector workers and a sign that this administration is restoring dignity to the negotiation process.

"Yesterday was a victory. A day for workers to celebrate because what the Finance Minister did was restore the negotiation process," Thomas said.

She confirmed that the CPO had acknowledged receipt of the PSA's request to meet, and the union now awaits a formal response to begin talks.

She added, "Please, any information in relation to your negotiation comes from the PSA, no other entity."

"The Opposition is trying to create mischief. They are probably ashamed of what they have done in the past ten years to public officers, and rightfully so. This is a win of six per cent that we must celebrate."

During the budget presentation, Tancoo confirmed that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC had instructed the CPO to submit the revised offer covering the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 for civil servants, statutory authorities, and THA employees.