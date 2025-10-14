New board appointed to TATT

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith with members of the TATT Board after the installation ceremony at the ministry, Port of Spain, on October 10. - Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Ministry

The Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence has appointed a new board of directors to the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT). The installation ceremony took place on October 10.

In a release, the ministry said the new chairman is Chris Seecharanm, with Jerome Khan as deputy chairman. The other board members are Mentor Baptiste, Dr Justin Koo, Avanti Supersad, Russel Romero, Suresh Boodoo, Dion Khan and Danielle Pounder.

The release said over the next two years, the chairman and deputy chairman will lead a diverse and accomplished team entrusted with advancing the authority’s mission to strengthen TT’s communications and broadcasting sectors. It said each board member brings a wealth of expertise in telecommunications, law, entrepreneurship and education.

Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence minister Dominic Smith said TATT played a critical role in in ensuring that all citizens benefit equitably from technological advancements. He encouraged the board to adopt a three-fold approach: focus on core regulatory functions, explore the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance operations and lead with empathy, thereby addressing the real pain points experienced by citizens.

The release said Smith, drawing on Apple founder Steve Jobs’ “signal versus noise” theory, urged members to dedicate 80 per cent of their time to purposeful execution, while remaining agile and innovative in their approach. He reminded the board that technology must never overshadow humanity and that the authority’s work must always reflect the government’s commitment to placing people at the centre of progress.

The release said that TATT, as an independent regulatory body, plays a vital role in overseeing the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors. Its mandate includes managing spectrum and numbering resources, setting service standards, promoting sector liberalisation and creating investment to ensure nationwide access to reliable and affordable communications services.

It said under the leadership of this new board, the ministry is confident that TATT will continue to uphold transparency, fairness and excellence – driving innovation and sustainable growth in a sector that is essential to TT’s national development.