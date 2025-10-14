John Procope starts journey to swim around Tobago

Endurance swimmer John Procope (L) and support swimmer Jacob Cox get ready to begin their swim around Tobago, on October 13, at Pigeon Point, Tobago. - Alva Viarruel

Swimmer John Procope began his Herculean task to swim around Tobago on October 13.

Procope was greeted by a team of supporters at Pigeon Point before the start of the swim, including Wane Clarke, THA's secretary of Community Development.

A support vessel will accompany Procope on his journey, which will include food and water. Two others, Jacob Cox and William Carr, will swim alongside Procope for part of the swim.

Procope is aiming to complete the swim in 48 hours, which means he is expected to finish around 9 am on October 15.

This is not the first time Procope has attempted to accomplish what most will see as an impossible mission.

In October 2024, Procope completed a swim from Tobago to Trinidad in about 25 hours.