India beat Windies by seven wickets to win Test series 2-0

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after wining the India and West Indies Test match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 14. (AP Photo) -

IT took just over 17 overs in the first session of the fifth day's play for India to wrap up a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies as they strolled to a seven-wicket win in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, on October 14.

On day four, the West Indies showed great fight in their second innings as both John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) notched centuries, with the pair of Justin Greaves (50 not out) and last man Jayden Seales (32) extending the visitors' stay in the middle with a 79-run partnership for the last wicket. The Windies made 390 after being asked to follow-on, with India being set 121 for victory.

Coming into the final day, the hosts were well-placed on 63 for one with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan forging a solid partnership after Yashavi Jaiswal (eight) was dismissed in the second over by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. The pair added another 25 more to their second-wicket stand on the final day before Sudharsan (39) was dismissed by Windies skipper Roston Chase (two for 36), before the off-spinner also got the scalp of his opposite number Shubman Gill just four overs later for 13.

Chase was getting the ball to grip on the fifth day track, but the West Indies didn't have nearly enough runs to defend as Rahul (58 not out) brought up the winning runs with a punch past mid-on off Warrican to take the hosts to 124 for three as they completed the comfortable series win.

Coach Daren Sammy and his West Indies team have little time to rest on their laurels as they will now journey to Bangladesh to play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series and a three-match T20 series. The first ODI bowls off on October 18 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Summarised Scores:

INDIA – 518/5 declared (Yashavi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98) & 124/3 (KL Rahul 58 not out, S Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2/36) vs WEST INDIES – 248 (Alick Athanaze 41, Shai Hope 36, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34; Kuldeep Yadav 5/82, Ravindra Jadeja 3/46) & 390 (John Campbell 115, S Hope 103, Justin Greaves 50 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/44, K Yadav 3/104). India won by seven wickets.