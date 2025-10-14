Carapichaima man in court for murdering 'Fox'

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. -

A Carapichaima man has appeared before the High Court for the September 14 murder of Keston “Fox” Gialdo.

Klevon “Mosai” Watson appeared before Master Rhea Libert on October 13. Libert set January 14, 2026, for a status hearing and June 3, 2026, for the sufficiency hearing.

Libert also ordered police to submit all files to the Director of Public Prosecutions by January 12, 2026, for the filing of an indictment along with applications, witness statements, and documentary evidence.

The defence is to respond by May 11, and the State is to reply by May 25. Libert noted that failure by either side to file material they wish to have considered at the sufficiency hearing may result in it not being heard.

Watson is represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.

According to police, Gialdo was walking along Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, when he was approached by a man who began stabbing him with a piece of a broken bottle. Gialdo was dragged along the road as his attacker continued stabbing him before escaping.