Budget shifts gear on auto sector

Massy Motors Volvo XC40 electric car display at it's Volvo showroom on Lady Young Road, Morvant in 2023. - File photo

The 2025/2026 national budget was described as "for the people" by Visham Babwah, president of the TT Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA), who welcomed policy shifts aimed at making vehicle ownership more affordable while closing loopholes that allegedly drained foreign exchange reserves.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, in presenting the budget on Monday, announced a suite of tax reforms in the automotive sector, aimed at striking a balance between environmental responsibility, economic prudence and public accessibility.

Among the most notable changes is the introduction of new taxes on luxury electric vehicles (EVs), effective January 1, 2026.

Tancoo said while the government supports the adoption of EVs to reduce carbon emissions, tax exemptions have been exploited by the importation of high-end models without customs duty, VAT, or motor vehicle tax.

"We recognise the importance of electric vehicles in reducing carbon emissions," Tancoo said. "But we must also ensure that the system is not misused."

Under the new regime, EVs with a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value exceeding $400,000 will now attract a ten per cent customs duty, a 12.5 per cent VAT, and a tiered motor vehicle tax. The measure is expected to raise $40 million in annual revenue.

However, mid- and lower-priced EVs will continue to benefit from tax relief as part of the government’s commitment to promoting clean energy alternatives to the average citizen.

Tancoo said, from January 1, the tax concessions previously offered to returning nationals, including exemptions from motor vehicle tax, VAT and customs duty, will be removed, bringing them in line with other vehicle importers.

Age limit on used vehicles raised

Addressing long-standing calls from stakeholders like TTADA, the government also revised the age limit on used car imports.

The permissible age for importing used private vehicles (including sedans, station wagons, and SUVs powered by gasoline, diesel, or CNG) has increased from three years and under to six years and under from the date of manufacture.

The age limit for light commercial vehicles such as pickups and panel vans will also increase, from seven years to ten years.

Babwah, in an interview hours after the budget was read, welcomed these changes, saying it came after detailed discussions between TTADA and the Ministry of Finance.

"This initiative was done in consultation with us, and the government went with our recommendations for some aspects of it (the budget). People were struggling to afford vehicles, especially with no effective public transport system, and the previous government kept reducing the import age, making vehicles more expensive."

Tancoo also introduced a series of increased fines and penalties aimed at improving road safety and environmental protection.

The environmental tyre tax will increase from $3,000 to $5,000, while driving while disqualified will now attract a fine of $5,000: previously there was no fine.

The careless driving offences will now carry a $15,000 penalty, where none existed before, and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit will now incur a $15,000 fine.

Lessons from CNG rollout

While the budget made no new investments in compressed natural gas (CNG), Babwah expressed caution about revisiting such initiatives.

He lamented the previous People’s Partnership administration, also led by current Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Babwah said heavy investment in CNG infrastructure between 2010 and 2015, including free kits and conversion incentives, ultimately did not yield long-term benefits.

"We never got a clear figure of what was spent, and eventually, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said it was shelved," Babwah said.

"I hope the current government, while offering exemptions, doesn’t go down that road again."

Babwah welcomed the government’s $1 reduction in the price of super gasoline, noting past fuel price hikes were not reversed when oil prices fell.

"The last time Finance Minister Imbert increased fuel prices in quick succession, we were given assurances that consumers would benefit when oil went down, but that never happened."

Asked about TTADA’s engagement with the government in the lead-up to the budget, Babwah described it as a collaborative and consultative approach.

He said TTADA remains committed to engaging with the government to develop policies that support the automotive industry, protect consumers, and promote environmental sustainability.