Alberto Sautúa returns to Horizons Art Gallery

El jardín -

Horizons Art Gallery is celebrating the highly anticipated return of Cuban artist Alberto Sautúa. Following his well-received exhibition in 2022, Sautúa’s new collection promises to captivate local art lovers once again with its enchanting blend of realism and fantasy.

Born in Havana in 1976, Sautúa’s journey as an artist was shaped early on. He graduated from the San Alejandro National Academy of Visual Arts in 1995 and went on to complete studies in xylography at the Higher Studies Art Institute in 1997. Since then, he has exhibited widely across Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Canada, Argentina, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden, earning international acclaim for his distinctive and imaginative style.

Deeply involved in Cuba’s art community, Sautúa has contributed his talents to cultural and social projects, from anti-smoking campaigns to initiatives that make Cuban art accessible to all. His imagery has graced everything from vases to beach towels, testament to his belief that art should live within reach of everyday life.

Sautúa’s work is often described as a fairy tale for grown-ups, where delicate figures, touched by the wings of birds or insects, take flight into the realm of pure imagination. In this new exhibition, the artist embarks on a silent dialogue with himself, revealing “images of the subconscious” that transcend representation. Each painting becomes a fragment of thought, an emotion taking form through colour, texture and intuition.

These are not mere depictions, but revelations of the inner world, pulsations of the soul that invite viewers to look beyond the surface and connect with their own subconscious landscapes.

The opening night of Sautúa’s exhibition Images of the Subconscious can be attended on October 14 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition runs until October 25, Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or visit www.horizonsartgallery.com