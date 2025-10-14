AI and education

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is a technology that enables computers and machines to stimulate human learning, comprehension, problem-solving, decision-making, creativity and autonomy. It’s about learning from experience, recognising patterns, making decisions, understanding language and solving problems. It began in the 1950s and by the 1980s, machine learning began to feature "expert systems" that learn from historical data.

By the 2010s, deep learning began to emerge, where machine learning models began to mimic mundane human brain functions. This was a technological leap essentially driven by big technology corporations’ recognition of an opportunity to maximise profits through increased efficiency and productivity.

The rise of social media and its hypnotic impact on users suddenly yielded a phenomenal quantum of seemingly mundane data that big technology corporations swiftly realised can be captured and used to manipulate the voracious consumption appetites characterised by capitalist consumerism.

AI is distinct from other digital technologies due to its potential to profoundly reshape societies, economies and education systems. Unlike conventional information and communication technologies (ICTs), AI poses unique ethical and social challenges; issues of fairness, transparency, privacy and accountability. Additionally, AI's unique ability to mimic human behaviour directly impacts human agency.

These challenges require dedicated competencies beyond the scope of traditional digital literacy. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into all aspects of society, education systems worldwide are struggling to keep up. What educators are sure about is that AI should support human decision-making and intellectual development, rather than undermine or replace it while respecting human rights and cultural diversity in its design and use.

Given the stated focus and subsequent steps taken by the ministry of education to infuse the use of AI in the curriculum delivery process, and in the absence of a national policy framework, teachers and school officials are well advised to consult the UNESCO AI competency framework for students, which is designed to guide policymakers, educators and curriculum developers in equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge and values to engage with AI effectively. It focuses on four core competencies:

A human-centred mindset: Encouraging students to understand and assert their agency in relation to AI.

Ethics of AI: Teaching responsible use, ethics-by-design and safe practices.

AI techniques and applications: Providing foundational AI knowledge and skills.

AI system design: Fostering problem-solving, creativity and design thinking.

The framework encourages integrating AI-related topics into core subjects across the curriculum, emphasising interdisciplinary learning in both STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and the social studies.

Conversely, the AI competency framework for teachers is focused on lifelong professional development, offering a reference framework for national competency development and training programmes. It aims to ensure that teachers are equipped to use AI responsibly and effectively, while minimising potential risks to students and society. It features five key competencies:

A human-centred mindset: Focusing on human agency, accountability and social responsibility.

Ethics of AI: Promoting ethical principles and responsible use.

AI foundations and applications: Providing the knowledge, understanding and skills needed to create and use AI.

AI pedagogy: Supporting teachers in leveraging AI for innovative teaching methods.

AI for professional development: Outlining teachers’ capacities to leverage AI for driving their own lifelong professional development.

The frameworks emphasise that AI tools should complement, not replace, the vital roles and responsibilities of teachers in education. At the core of its adoption in the teaching and learning process is the importance of maintaining human agency: the capacity to make conscious, informed and ethical choices. AI should amplify, not replace, human judgement, creativity and empathy. While automation can streamline tasks, decision-making must remain human-centred. The goal is empowered users, not dependent operators.

AI deployment in all its glorious forms must always be guided by ethical and societal impacts – how can we safely use these technologies while respecting individual human rights or ensure protection against exploitation of these technologies by humans?

Principles of accountability and transparency must always remain paramount: who is responsible when AI systems fail – developers, organisations or users? Accountability frameworks must clearly define responsibilities and establish transparent auditing mechanisms for AI systems. In this regard schools are well advised to develop their policy frameworks for AI deployment, reflecting their peculiar learning communities.

In developing these policies, school communities must consider the possibilities of personal data collected for AI training being misused or inadequately stored. There must be safeguards to prevent ubiquitous surveillance powered by AI that infringes on civil liberties, mindful that ethical AI requires robust privacy safeguards, data minimisation principles and adherence to regulations. AI safety depends on how we build and use it.