Yes, we can make it if we try

THE EDITOR: As we anxiously look forward to the finance minister's presentation of the 2025-2026 budget, after all has been said and done, it is now all about revenue, expenditure and national priorities. This is the sum total of our expectations.

Today, however, I want to publicly express congratulation to three local enterprises/institutions, whatever we may wish to call them. Whatever their shortcomings, we should be justifiably proud as taxpayers of their success and recognition they are now enjoying, nationally and internationally.

• First Citizens Bank under the leadership of former chairman Anthony Smart and CEO Karen Darbasie.

• Caribbean Airlines under the leadership of former CEO Garvin Medera.

• Pan Trinbago under the leadership of Beverley Ramsey-Moore.

These three enterprises – all beneficiaries of some form of taxpayer assistance, all former victims of mismanagement, political interference and allegations of corruption – have now earned both national and international recognition.

While CAL continues to be dependent on taxpayers for its survival, it continues to enjoy international recognition as the best airline in the region.

FCB has made a remarkable recovery, earning unprecedented profits, whatever its shortcomings. And if there are in fact shortcomings, we should as taxpayers be proud of the excellent performance of our national bank.

Ramsey-Moore has finally turned around the ailing, controversial and sometimes highly questionable Pan Trinbago, responsible for the management of our proud national instrument, from financial paralysis with a level of unprecedented management to financial stability.

It is now left for TUCO, the Bandleaders Association and most of our unproductive state enterprises to get in the success queue, bail out our new finance minister and our overburdened taxpayers, and give the newly elected government the opportunity to carefully prioritise its financial allocations in the national interest.

As Black Stalin said, “We can make it if we try.”

FERDIE FERREIRA

Diego Martin