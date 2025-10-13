Woman, 22, killed in Couva crash

Adana Alexander -

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-car smashup before dawn on October 12 in Mc Bean Village in Couva.

The police said Adana Alexander, of Calcutta Road in Mc Bean Village, died at the scene.

She was a backseat passenger in a silver Toyota Fielder, which was involved in a collision around 4.40 am on the Southern Main Road near Deonarine Junction.

The Toyota was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Calcutta Road #2, Freeport, and heading north.

Reports are that the driver attempted to turn right into Calcutta Road #3, and at the same time, a silver Nissan Cefiro heading south along the road collided with the Toyota.

A 44-year-old man from Santa Flora was driving the Nissan.

The impact caused significant damage to both cars and injuries to all the occupants.

PC Acres and McMillan of the Couva police station, as well as FSSO Ali and other officers from the Couva Fire Station, visited the scene.

DMO Dr Sant viewed and ordered that the body be removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Cpl Boodlal is continuing the investigations.