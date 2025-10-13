Tobago gets $3.72b in fiscal 2026

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Tobago has received an allocation of $3.72 billion from central government to manage its affairs in fiscal 2026.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo made the announcement during the budget presentation in the House of Representatives on October 13.

"I have taken note of the budget proposed by the Tobago House of Assembly and their national agenda. In that vein, I am proud and happy to announce that in this fiscal year I have been directed by my Prime Minister to allocate 2.96 billion to Tobago House of Assembly, which represents a full five per cent of the national budget,” he said.

"However, that is not all, in addition a further $763 million will be spent by various ministries of Tobago. In total then, the allocation to Tobago for the fiscal year 2026 will be $3.72 billion, which equates to 6.3 per cent of the national budget. Mr Speaker, when UNC wins, Tobago wins."