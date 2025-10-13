Tobago airport 'fully operational' by March 2026

The new ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. FILE PHOTO -

Tobago’s ANR Robinson International Airport will be fully operational by March 2026.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo made the announcement during the 2025/2026 national budget presentation.

Plans to completely redevelop and expand the airport were tabled in 2019 and it was completed in February 2025.

The “practical opening” of the airport terminal was the final act of then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

A practical airport opening signifies the end of the construction stage where the building is deemed substantially complete and fit for its intended purpose but cannot yet be used as operational readiness, including staff training and system testing must still be done.

Tancoo said the government will ensure the airport is fully operational by next year.

“We are not taking about a practical opening. The airport will be fully operationalised by the second quarter of fiscal 2026.”

Tancoo said this will strengthen Tobago’s tourism and position TT as a regional airhub.