Tancoo's budget theme: Promises made, promises delivered

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, left, and Minister of Rural Development Khadijah Ameen,centre, add to the musical vibe among UNC supporters ahead of the budget presentation, outside Red House, Port of Spain, October 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The government’s commitment to delivering on its election promises is reflected in the apparent theme of its 2025/2026 national budget presentation: “Promises made, promised delivered.”

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo repeated that phrase after every major announcement made in the presentation, and received desk-thumping approval by his government colleagues.

Tancoo described the opportunity to deliver his maiden budget speech as a privilege.

“On April 28, the people of TT gave this government a resounding mandate to… improve the lives of every citizen across TT.”

“This budget is a product of national effort and it belongs to all of us,” he added.

He described the budget as a realignment of objectives to a TT-first policy.

Tancoo said the budget is anchored by five strategic pillars designed to deliver tangible and sustainable outcomes for the people of TT.

“The pillars are restoring confidence and fiscal stability; unlocking productive investments and jobs; commercialising and optimising public assets; modernising infrastructure, transport and digital services; and protecting people through social investment and safety nets.”