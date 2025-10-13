Tancoo: 'We are putting TT first'

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo - FILE PHOTO

Arousing cheers from dozens of people gathered outside the Red House, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said the upcoming budget will improve the lives of the people of TT.

Speaking to media, Tancoo said, "This is the first step we are taking over a long-term period for this five years... to transform TT. We are putting TT first."

He also expressed confidence in the government’s plans to manage the deficit.

"I think we have done very well with the circumstances that we have met…good things are happening."

However, noting criticism, he said not all campaign promises can realistically be delivered within this physical year.

Tancoo is set to read the budget today at 1.30 pm.