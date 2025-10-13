Tancoo reveals $50m WASA smart-metering project

A WASA pump station. - File photo

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has announced a $50 million water "smart-metering" programme, set for roll-out during the 2026 fiscal year.

Tancoo suggested it is part of broader plans for the state enterprise to increase revenue and reduce wastage.

The strategy also includes the cancellation of the WASA transformation plan and major investment in pipelines.

"We made the strategic decision to cancel the WASA transformation plan, preserving 3,700 jobs and redirecting $30 million in savings to critical services," he told Parliament.

"Water supply has improved dramatically in areas long neglected."

Tancoo said some communities have already benefited: Siparia now receives water three times a week (up from once every nine days), while Maracas Bay is now supplied with water for five days.

Under the new pipeline replacement programme, he said $300 million will be allocated toward replacing key mains in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Arima.

The smart-meter roll-out is intended to improve billing accuracy and reduce water losses.

The metering initiative renews a proposal first pushed in 2019 by former Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, who estimated a nationwide rollout would cost $1.5 billion but faced strong resistance in Cabinet.