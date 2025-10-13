Tancoo: Republic Bank board to be appointed

Republic Bank's Rio Claro branch. File photo.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said government will soon be installing a majority directors at Republic Bank Ltd.

He made the statement while reading the 2025/2026 national budget at the Red House on October 13.

"We have already installed new boards at First Citizens Bank and the Eximbank and we will move to install a majority of directors at Republic Bank Ltd.

"I am proud to announce that in our efforts that build economic fairness, Tobago’s interest will be represented on all three boards with a Tobago union-based presence on each board."

The current board of Republic Bank Ltd is comprised of chairman Vincent Pereira, president and managing director Nigel Baptiste, directors Trevor Gomez, Edward Ince, Jacqueline HC Quamina, Caroline Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, Kristine Thompson and Gregory Thomson.

Republic Bank Ltd is a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL). Two of RFHL’s directors resigned recently.

Shameer Ronnie Mohammed resigned on October 3, with his resignation announced on October 8, while Waltnel Sosa resigned on October 7.