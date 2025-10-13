Tancoo prays to deliver a budget to improve citizens' lives

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo in his office at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain on October 13. Photo courtesy Fyzabad MP Facebook page. -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo turned to God in prayer, in the early hours on the morning of October 13.

"...As I prepare to present the UNC government’s first National Budget, I pray that Almighty God grants us His grace, wisdom, and strength, so that every decision made today will help improve the lives of all citizens, and build a brighter future for our nation," Tancoo shared in a social media post with a photo of himself in what appears to be his office at the Eric Williams Financial Complex in Port of Spain..

The Fyzabad MP sought divine guidance ahead of his maiden delivery of the 2026-2026 budget, in the House of Representatives at 1.30 pm. It is the first fiscal presentation of the UNC administration under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's second term in office.

Tancoo has previously signalled a deficit budget, owing to a trend of the fiscal policies of the previous PNM government over the last nine years.

The 2024/2025 budget had a projected revenue, expenditure and fiscal deficit of $ 54.224 billion, $ 59.741 billion and $ 5.517 billion respectively.

Expectation is high as many look to see how the government fulfils the promises it got voted into office on in the April 28 general election.