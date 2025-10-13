Tancoo: Constitutional right to timely trial coming

The signage at the Hall of Justice, Knox Street in Port of Spain. -

The government says it intends to amend the Constitution to give people the right to a timely trial.

Speaking while delivering the 2025/2026 national budget presentation, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said this will take place alongside the implementation of a judiciary chancellor.

“A judiciary chancellor will manage caseload, freeing the Chief Justice to focus on jurisprudence," he said.

Tancoo added courtrooms will be built and expanded in Chaguanas, Rio Claro, Sangre Grande and Diego Martin.

He added, “We will enshrine a constitutional right to timely trial.”

“The administration of justice will be give the priority it so desperately needs but was so desperately lacking under the former government.”

Tancoo said the offices of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the public defenders office will also be strengthened.