State in settlement talks with ex-SSA director over dismissal

Former SSA director retired Major Roger Best. -

Discussions between the state and former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) director retired major Roger Best are progressing as the state seeks to resolve his challenge over his dismissal from the elite intelligence unit.

Best’s attorneys filed a constitutional motion on November 7, 2024. The matter came before Justice Nadia Kangaloo on October 10. She was expected to rule this month but instead directed attorneys to submit a schedule for filings if settlement talks collapse.

Newsday understands the state has made a written proposal admitting to the unlawfulness of his termination, and both sides remain in talks over possible compensation.

Best’s motion sought six declarations of rights violations, damages for loss of income, and redress for harm to his reputation. He was placed on administrative leave March 2, 2024, and dismissed in May.

Dozens of SSA operatives were dismissed between March and May after a confidential Special Branch report was reviewed by the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by then-prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Best was arrested May 16, and two days later national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced a cabinet decision advising the acting president to terminate his appointment “with immediate effect.”

Rowley later cited national security concerns, claiming state agencies had become compromised. In July, he said an audit by Brigadier General Anthony Phillips-Spencer found the agency influenced by a “religious cult” with alleged plans to overthrow the government.

“To hear a prime minister stand in Parliament and say I was part of a plot to overthrow the government is more than any man should be made to bear,” Best said in his lawsuit.

He added that after 35 years of national service, his reputation had been “tarnished,” leaving it “nearly impossible” to find employment. He claimed he has been “blacklisted.”

Appointed SSA director in October 2019, Best said he had received favourable assessments for three years and had carried out directives from the NSC to strengthen the agency’s capacity.

He said he was sent on leave pending an investigation but never received or saw any report before his dismissal.

Before filing his constitutional claim, Best sought information about his termination under the Freedom of Information Act but received no reply. He later withdrew a related judicial review against the national security minister after Justice Joan Charles permitted the withdrawal on November 8, 2024.

Best is represented by attorneys Arden Williams, Mariah Ramrattan, and Don-Marie Adolphe.