Rough start for Trinidad and Tobago at Pan Am Table Tennis Champs

Derron Douglas - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago’s Derron Douglas and Imani Edwards-Taylor had a rough start to their 2025 Pan American Table Tennis Championship campaign, which served off at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Centre in South Carolina, US, on October 12.

Both players combined forces for the opening mixed doubles contest, but were no match for the Canadian duo of Simeon Martin and Natalie Chan. TT went down 4-11, 6-11, 5-11.

Later on, Edwards-Taylor began her women’s singles round-of-64 fixture with a 4-1 loss to Mexican Monica Munoz. Munoz won the first three sets 11-8, 11-6, 14-12, lost the fourth to Edwards-Taylor 10-12, but rebounded strongly to take the decider 11-2.

In the men’s equivalent, Douglas also succumbed to Mexican opponent Axel Emmanuel Lovo Alvarez 4-0. Alvarez swept Douglas 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 to put the TT athlete under pressure in his opening fixture.