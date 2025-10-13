Queen of Soca opens October 16 in cinemas

Queen of Soca, the vibrant and unapologetically TT feature film directed by Kevin Adams, made its debut at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival, earning praise for its authenticity, emotional depth and powerful celebration of Caribbean identity. Now, the film prepares to bring that same energy to audiences nationwide when it opens in cinemas on October 16.

Rooted in the rhythms and realities of TT, Queen of Soca is a coming-of-age story about Olivia (played by Terri Lyons), a young woman from an underprivileged community who dares to chase a forbidden dream – becoming a soca star – despite her mother’s strict religious opposition. As Olivia’s world expands beyond the church pews and market stalls, she discovers that the greatest act of rebellion is believing in herself, said a media release.

Adams who also helmed the award-winning short film No Soca No Life, says the film captures the tension between faith and freedom, tradition and transformation, through the intoxicating lens of TT’s soca culture.

Produced by Christopher Din Chong, Queen of Soca features a local cast including Penelope Spencer, Melanie Pantin and Daniel “Bang Em Smurf” Calliste, with music by Kit Israel (AdvoKit Productions) and Kasey Phillips (Precision Productions), the release said.

“Queen of Soca is Trini to the bone – bold, beautiful and bursting with rhythm,” says Din Chong. “It’s more than a film; it’s a celebration of who we are. This story reflects the soul of our people – the struggle, the music, the laughter, the contradictions. Bringing this to the big screen is a proud moment for TT.”

When asked what he hopes to accomplish with the film, Adams explained that his goal is twofold. “First, I want the nation to pause and celebrate an authentic Trinbagonian story – the same way we come together for a West Indies match, the Strike Squad or when Keshorn Walcott steps onto the Olympic field. This film deserves that kind of moment – a moment to say, this is us.”

He added, “My second hope is to build the foundation for more local stories to reach the big screen. To make more films about our country, we need support – and the biggest support is having an audience. Every Trinidadian who shows up in cinemas helps keep our stories alive. It won’t be in theatres forever, so come experience it while you can. And thank you to everyone who believed in us along the way.”

Queen of Soca has already earned distinction through the Carifesta Take One Film Grant, signalling its place as a milestone in local cinema. With its blend of heartfelt drama, cultural authenticity, and musical energy, the film represents a defining moment in the new wave of Caribbean storytelling.

Check local cinemas for listings and showtimes.