Pedestrian killed in accident while heading to church

Alan Ramirez -

A 77-year-old man was struck and killed in an accident on October 12 while awaiting transport to attend church.

According to reports, Alan Ramirez was waiting for a taxi along the Toco Main Road to attend mass at St Vincent Ferrer RC Church, Matura, when he was hit by a van driven by a policeman.

In a post on social media, St Francis of Assissi RC Chrch said Ramirez was "a man of deep faith, a radiant soul whose love for God and people shone brightly in all he did."

It described Ramirez as a "dedicated parishioner and faithful servant" and said his presence was always felt in Matura as he always had a warm smile and unwavering care for others.

"He made everyone feel seen, valued, and loved," the church said,

It said apart from his dedication to God, Ramirez was also known for his kung-fu skills, which he taught to many students after school at St Francis of Assisi RC Church in Sangre Grande in the mid-1990s, instilling discipline, confidence, and respect in all who trained under him.

"His sudden passing has left a deep void in our hearts and community of Matura especially, but his spirit of kindness, faith, and service will continue to inspire us all. May the angels welcome him into paradise, and may his soul rest in the eternal peace of Christ," the church said.

Investigations are ongoing.