Officials elated with standard at Carifta Gymnastics trials

Kayla Waldron, level three of Tots and Tumblers Gymnastics Club, during the floor routine at the Carifta Gymnastics Trials at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on October 11. - Photos by Innis Francis

The future of TT’s gymnastics looks bright, as more than 170 young athletes showcased their skill over two days of Carifta Gymnastics trials held on the infield of the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on October 11 and 12.

The trials, which featured gymnasts ranging from ages seven to 19, will determine the national team to represent TT at the upcoming Carifta Gymnastics Championships, scheduled for December 6-7, at the same venue.

Michelle Frankland, chairperson of the TT Gymnastics Federation’s women’s artistic committee, expressed her delight at the growing depth and competitiveness within the sport.

“The level of our gymnastics in TT is tremendous,” she said. “We’ve had 177 gymnasts compete in the US Artistic Gymnastics categories and within the Pan American Gymnastics Union Hopes and the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) session, there was about 15-20 gymnasts participating.”

Frankland said the sport has expanded rapidly across the country.

“Our sport is growing leaps and bounds. We have grown from a few dominant clubs a few short years ago, to about 15-16 clubs who are producing really great gymnasts,” she said, adding that newer clubs are now stepping up strongly, particularly at the lower levels.

With TT set to host the regional championships for the first time, Frankland said the federation and local athletes are brimming with excitement.

“We’re expecting participation from Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Barbados, hoping to get Curacao, Jamaica, Cayman Islands. It’s (Carifta) giving our federation a new energy and purpose. We’re looking forward from here, to gel the team together and put on another dominating performance here in TT.”

The first-ever Carifta Gymnastics Champs was held in Jamaica last year.

TT Gymnastics Federation president Christopher George echoed similar optimism, and confirmed there is steady improvement of the nation’s gymnasts.

“Every year, we’re building up on the last. It’s phenomenal to have the girls competing in December. We dominated last year and we’re hoping to do it again this year,” George said.

He added that the trials and training would prepare the athletes to perform at their best, and that getting the girls in tip-top shape at the right time, remains key to the team’s success.

George believes the Carifta competition serves as an important developmental stage for the country’s emerging gymnasts.

“The Carifta Games is a stepping stone that we need to develop the sport here and it is our long-term goal to see homegrown gymnasts reach the World Championships and Olympics.”

With four local athletes now competing at level ten – the sport’s highest junior tier – George said the pathway to international success is becoming clearer.

“It’s monumental. We have three years until the Olympics and it’s quite possible that one of these girls could get an opportunity to compete at the World Champs, and if it is they train extremely hard, they can get to the Olympics in 2028.”