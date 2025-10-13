Modern prison, security upgrades coming

The Port of Spain Prison. -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo announced a series of national security enhancements, including the recruitment of 500 new prison officers, the use of intelligence-led operations, and the implementation of upgraded E999 systems to improve responsiveness.

Speaking during the 2025/2026 national budget presentation, Tancoo said these initiatives are part of the government's broader effort to build a more efficient and rehabilitative prison system.

Facilities will receive sanitation, transport, and security upgrades. These include the introduction of anti-drone technology and cellphone jamming systems to curb illegal activity in and around the prisons.

Regarding the Port of Spain Prison, which will be decommissioned, Tancoo said it will be replaced by a modern correctional facility focused on rehabilitation.

The fire service will be strengthened with the addition of 280 auxiliary officers, 225 new breathing apparatuses, and upgraded infrastructure at select fire stations. New vehicles and thermal imaging equipment will also enhance operational readiness.

“We will reform firearm laws to promote responsible ownership and prioritise rehabilitation over incarceration for non-violent offenders,” Tancoo said.

Additional measures include the expansion of CCTV coverage to strengthen court security, the establishment of a forensic science complex, and the development of a national security training centre at the UWI Debe campus.