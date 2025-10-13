Levi: It was do or die against Bermuda in World Cup qualifier

TT forward Levi Garcia,front, and teammates take part in a training camp, in Miami, Florida, ahead of their Concacaf World Cup final round qualifier, on October 10, against Bermuda. - (TTFA Media)

On the heels of their convincing 3-0 triumph over Bermuda in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, TT’s senior men’s football team now turn their focus to another crucial Group B test versus Curacao, which kicks off at the Ergilio Hate Stadium on October 14, from 7 pm (TT time).

The Bermuda win was TT’s first of their final round campaign, having played to a scoreless home draw against Curacao in September, then going down 2-0 to Jamaica, four days later.

The result was an encouraging sign for the Dwight Yorke-coached unit, who now prepare for what stand-in captain Levi Garcia described as “the most important game at the moment” in their qualifying campaign.

Garcia, who plies his professional trade with Russian club Spartak Moscow, expressed pride in the team’s performance against Bermuda but stressed the need for continued improvement and unity as they move forward to Curacao.

“I feel great because we’ve been working very hard. We knew the importance of getting a victory today (October 10) and it was a do or die, we knew we needed three points, and it feels great,” Garcia told TT Football Association media following the win.

Dante Sealy broke TT’s goal drought when he tapped one in, ten minutes into the contest. Flanker Tyrese Spicer finally got his name on the scoresheet for TT when he scored in the 30th minute, before defender Kobi Henry also netted his first for the red, white and black in the 49th minute.

Garcia said that the early breakthrough set the tone for a dominant performance.

“It’s always good to get an early goal, that gives you a bit of a drive,” he said. “Getting it at that early stage took us into an advanced attacking force. We continued to pressure them and the second goal came. It was just trying to control the game from there, but it was all about getting three points.”

For Sealy, the match was about executing the plan and maintaining focus amid challenging conditions. He commended his teammates for executing the game plan.

Despite windy and rainy conditions in Bermuda, Sealy was quick to credit the team’s cohesion.

He said, “I'm very proud of the team to come out focused and execute the game plan. I like to impact the game in a positive way every time I'm playing.”

Garcia echoed Sealy’s sentiments about the growing chemistry and confidence within the squad, highlighting the importance of contributions from younger players such as Deron Payne, Molik Khan, Spicer and Sealy himself.

“It’s really important, not only for their confidence but their careers,” Garcia said. “These guys need to be confident and in the squad because they are the ones that are going to carry us through when one of us can’t step up. It’s important that everyone feels welcome, comfortable and able to do well.”

With the team heading into a decisive fixture against Curacao, Garcia urged his players to have focus, belief, and togetherness as key ingredients for success. Garcia was the stand-in captain for the Bermuda clash as regular skipper Kevin Molino was not in the squad.

Garcia was pleased to see how the team is now coming together and gelling.

“Each camp I’ve come to I’ve seen a lot of growth, knowing the importance of this next game. We need three points (vs Curacao) and need to get the best result possible. We’re going to do whatever it takes, not only speak but go on the pitch and produce that performance.”

Looking ahead, Garcia called on the players to play as a team, and the result will come.

Both Garcia and Sealy also extended gratitude to fans for their ongoing support, with the stand-in captain urging them to keep rallying behind the squad as they chase qualification.

“Stay on our backs in a positive way, continue to show us the support because we’re on the road. We really need that support,” Garcia said.

After the Curacao contest, TT conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign with home matches against Jamaica (November 13) and Bermuda (November 18) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

TT are currently third (four points) on the Group B standings with Curacao (seven points) on top, followed by Jamaica (six) in second and Bermuda in cellar position, yet to get off the mark.

Only the group winners gain automatic World Cup qualification, while the two-best second-placed teams from Concacaf's final round going into FIFA's intercontinental playoff.