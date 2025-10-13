Lee promises major housing push in 2026 budget

Minister of Housing David Lee speaks to the media outside the Red House, Port of Spain, October 13. -

Minister of Housing and Caroni Central MP David Lee says the 2026 national budget will mark the start of a major expansion in public housing construction across the country.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament ahead of the October 13 presentation, Lee said the government plans to begin delivering on its campaign housing commitments after what he described as a decade of stagnation.

“A lot of dynamic things really will be happening in housing this year,” he said.

“For the last ten years, the last administration has not delivered houses for the people, and under this Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and myself and my two junior ministers, we will deliver houses for the people in this upcoming budget and for the next four years.”

Lee said the ministry has been working with the ministries of finance and planning to secure funding.

“I have been working with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Planning over the last four to five months on getting some loan facilities. We are there, and that will be known shortly,” he said.

He added that new developments will include more single-family units to meet public demand.

“Although we're trying to create more of a village-type life community, we have noticed that a lot of people want single-family units as opposed to apartment-style living,” Lee said. “We might have to reduce the land size from 5,000 to about 3,500 square feet, so that we’ll be able to accommodate much more.”