Lee defends position after fraud arrest, says ‘God is great’

David Lee, Housing Minister heads to the Red House on May 8. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

A confident Housing Minister David Lee says he remains assured in his government roles and expressed gratitude for his colleagues’ support amid public calls for his removal following his arrest on fraud charges.

Outside Parliament on October 13, Lee said he intended to stay in office and continue his duties.

“God is great. I would like to thank the Prime Minister and my parliamentary colleagues for standing strong with me, so that we will get through this,” he said.

“With the strength of the Prime Minister and my colleagues, we’ll get through this. But God is great. This appears to be double jeopardy for me.”

Pressed by Newsday, Lee rejected comparisons to former housing minister Marlene McDonald, who was removed from the PNM cabinet in 2019 after being charged with misusing public funds.

McDonald, who died in 2023, faced corruption and money-laundering charges related to the Calabar Foundation.

“If you review my matter, my matter has nothing to do with being in government,” Lee said.

“It is quite different from Marlene McDonald’s issue. It was about allegations when she was a minister. My matter has nothing to do with me being a minister or utilising state resources.”

Asked whether remaining in office contradicts Persad-Bissessar’s earlier stance that any minister facing corruption allegations should step down, Lee said, “Again, my matter has nothing to do with being in government. I was exonerated, and that’s why I keep asking the media to follow the paper trail very closely. You might find the answer.”