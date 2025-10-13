Khary Pierre on 2nd Test against India: We're still in it

West Indies pair Khary Pierre, right, and Justin Greaves run between the wickets on the first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on October 2. AP PHOTO - AP

West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre remains optimistic that his team can still fight their way back into contention against India, despite trailing by 97 runs at the end of day three of the second Test in Delhi.

After India posted a mammoth 518/5 declared in their first innings, West Indies were all out for 248, trailing by 270 runs.

Put back in to bat, the visitors had an improved showing on the third day, as opener John Campbell (87 not out) and top order batsman Shai Hope (66 not out) rallied to 173/2 at stumps.

Speaking after play, Pierre said the team still believes a positive result is possible once they maintain their focus and discipline at the crease. While a maroon victory might be far-fetched, Pierre won’t rule it out, and agreed that a drawn result is much better than a loss.

“I would say the Test match is still on. Once we apply ourselves with the bat, I think we have two set batters at the crease right now. We know they have to start over tomorrow (day four). Once we bat properly, I think the game is still on. Once we get a lead, we all know on the fourth or fifth day of a Test match, the game is still on,” Pierre said.

Campbell and Hope lead a spirited response in the second innings and have laid the foundation to keep West Indies in the contest with two days remaining. Pierre lauded the duo’s fighting spirit.

“They laid a platform for us. This is Test match cricket and the wicket is only going to deteriorate more. The more runs we can pile on, it can be a challenge for the Indian batsmen. We have to continue the way we are going,” he said.

Fellow top-order batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul (ten) and Alick Athanaze (seven) failed to fire this time around.

The 32-year-old spinner, playing only his second Test (and maiden Test tour), confirmed it has been a learning curve for him, adapting to conditions and the demands of the longer format. He described the experience as “challenging but educational.”

“I’ve learned a lot. Test match cricket is going to be challenging. There’s a lot of learnings, things for me to improve on. Once I do these things, I can be better at Test cricket.”