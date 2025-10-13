First Peoples chief condemns TikTok video linking rituals to uproar in Parliament

Christiano Alidikromo, shaman of the First People's nation of Suriname, Kaliña group (Trewuyu tribe) Sambura Woyupore Empowered Foundation, honour their ancestors during a ceremony at the Red House in Port of Spain on October 10. - Faith Ayoung

A TikTok video circulating on social media, which claims a link between Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles' participation in a ritual with members of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community and a verbal clash in Parliament, has drawn sharp criticism from the community's chief.

The video references an event on October 10, outside the Red House in Port of Spain, where Beckles, who is also the Arima MP, took part in a ritual ahead of the Parliament sitting.

Later that day, political tensions escalated inside the chamber, culminating in a walkout by Opposition members.

The video's creator alleges that the invocation of spirits during the ritual was responsible for the heated exchanges in Parliament, a claim Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez, chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, has strongly rejected.

Calling the video disrespectful, Bharath-Hernandez said the community was deeply offended by the narrative.

"It is very negative. They brought First Peoples' spirituality into that mix. They disrespected and disregarded the religion and spirituality of the First Peoples. They would not do this to the Hindu community, which holds similar beliefs, or to the Orisa community," he told Newsday by phone on October 13.

"Why are they doing this to a marginalised, indigenous community that is still struggling for restitution?"

He explained that since the discovery and reburial of ancestral remains at the Red House site, the community has held annual ceremonies there to honour their ancestors.

MPs and other officials have attended these rituals over the years.

"This year was no different," he said, emphasising that the ceremony had no political agenda and should not be misrepresented.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the declaration of October 14 as the Day of Recognition of the First Peoples of TT.

The community's week-long celebration concludes on October 14 with a gathering at the Hyarima Statue in Arima from 7 am, paying tribute to the enduring legacy, spirit, and living culture of the First Peoples, a symbol of strength, heritage and national inspiration.