CPO to offer 10% to public servants

Public Services Association member Kester Thomas. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said the Prime Minister has instructed him to advise the Chief Personnel Officer to submit a revised offer of ten per cent for the periods of 2014-2016 and 2017-2019.

He made the statement while reading the 2025/2026 national budget at the Red House on October 13.

"In furtherance of the conclusion of negotiations for the civil service statutory authority and the Tobago House of Assembly for the period of 2014-2016, and 2017-2019, the Prime Minister has instructed me to advise the Chief Personnel Officer to submit a revised offer of ten per cent.

"I wish to advise the members of the teaching service, the defence force and the Port of Spain and San Fernando City Corporations that this government will ratify the collective agreement signed in 2025 between the CPO and their respective associations, unions and committees."

Tancoo said the recurrent cost of financing these agreements is estimated at $234 million annually, with arrears of $730 million as of December 2025.

He said on completion of the bargaining process, the government will work with Republic Bank, First Citizens Bank and the National Insurance Board to find a comprehensive solution to discharge the national obligation.